City of Milwaukee to Host Career Fair at City Hall

The City of Milwaukee announced the return of their in-person Career Fair at City Hall, signaling a significant step toward normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the grand City Hall Rotunda (200 E. Wells Street.)

Job seekers and skill enthusiasts in the Milwaukee area are encouraged to attend this exciting opportunity to explore current job openings within the City of Milwaukee. Representatives from 15 departments, including Public Works, Health, Public Library, Neighborhood Services, Water Works, Fire, and Police, will be available at the fair to address inquiries and provide valuable insights.

With dozens of employment prospects spanning entry-level positions to professional careers, individuals can explore diverse fields such as labor, water works, public health, customer service, safety, urban planning, accounting, and more.

Furthermore, job seekers will have the convenience of applying for positions directly at City Hall. Dedicated computers will be made available on the 8th floor, enabling interested individuals to submit their applications on-site. To assist applicants during this process, Human Resources representatives will be on-site, ready to lend their expertise and support. All prospective city employees must complete an online application via the City's Online Employment Center.

The option to apply on-site removes barriers to city employment and propels applicants one step closer to potential job opportunities. This streamlined approach ensures a more efficient and seamless hiring process for interested candidates.

In addition to the abundance of job openings, attendees of the Career Fair will have the opportunity to participate in various workshops, providing invaluable insights into working for the City of Milwaukee. These engaging break-out sessions, located on the 3rd floor, will cover a range of topics, including city benefits, obtaining a Commercial Driver's License (CDL), career paths within the City of Milwaukee, careers in code enforcement, and protective services recruitment.

As an extra incentive, attendees will have the chance to take home fresh fruit at no cost, courtesy of sponsor Pete's Fruit Market. Additionally, a variety of food trucks will be stationed along Market Street adjacent to City Hall, offering an array of food to fuel attendees throughout the day.

Job seekers and individuals eager to explore various career paths are encouraged to seize this exceptional opportunity to connect directly with City representatives, gain valuable insights, and embark on a journey toward a brighter future.

For more information about the Career Fair, please visit the official City of Milwaukee website or contact the City Hall administration.