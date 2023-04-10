Clean & Green Program Begins April 17

Image via City of Milwaukee Clean and Green Map 2023

Milwaukee residents can take advantage of free bulky item collection starting from April 17 through May 26, as part of the annual Project Clean & Green program, the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced.

During the program, collection crews will service one "clean and green zone" per week, with each collection crew collecting up to six cubic yards per dwelling unit of unwanted furniture, mattresses, household items, and garden or yard debris in paper yard waste bags. This is available to all 1-4 unit households who receive City of Milwaukee garbage collection service.

Residents are advised to place their unwanted items at their regular garbage collection point – either the curb or alley line, by 7 a.m. on their regular garbage collection day during their assigned Project Clean & Green zone week. In most cases, everything will be picked up on the same day, but residents should allow for the following business day for all items to be collected.

For curbside pick-up, all items should be kept out of the street and placed along the area between the sidewalk and curb, on the lawn edge if there is no sidewalk, or at the end of the driveway. For alley collection, place items at the alley line.

Residents must use brown paper yard waste bags available at area stores for their garden/yard waste. This is the only time of year that collection of general yard waste is offered. Bulk brush collection service, up to 2 cubic yards at no charge, began April 1 and runs through November.

Certain items will not be accepted for collection, including appliances, tires, TVs and other electronics (such as computers, printers, scanners, tablets, etc.), construction debris, paint and paint thinner, motor oil, and other hazardous waste. DPW Drop Off Centers or MMSD’s Household Hazardous Waste program should be utilized for the proper disposal of these items.

For more information on when Project Clean & Green will be in your neighborhood, call 414-286-CITY or visit the City of Milwaukee website.