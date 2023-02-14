Ex Fabula Receives Wispact Grant to Expand Disability Services

× Expand Photo by Art Montes Ex Fabula September 2021 Deaf Story Slam Ex Fabula September 2021 Deaf Story Slam

Milwaukee-based nonprofit Ex Fabula has been selected as one of 75 recipients of a grant from the Wispact Foundation. This grant will provide accessible services to disabled individuals, helping to further Ex Fabula's mission of promoting connection and empathy in the community through storytelling.

Ex Fabula has a history of working to better serve individuals with disabilities. In 2016, the organization started The Equal Access Project, which included free workshops, venue accessibility assessments, training for volunteers, and the creation of Braille materials. In 2018, the Deaf Stories Project was launched, which centered stories from Deaf community members. And in 2020, the organization began offering free pay-it-forward tickets to their Story Slam events and workshops to remove cost barriers for all community members.

With the grant funds, Ex Fabula is expanding the scope of The Equal Access Project. For the first time, the organization will address transportation challenges by offering stipends to individuals with disabilities. Those interested can request assistance by contacting Ex Fabula.

The grant will also fund workshops, projects, and partnerships to increase storytelling skills and confidence for individuals with disabilities. Organizations interested in collaborating can visit the Ex Fabula website to request a storytelling workshop.