Federal Grant Funding Awarded to Fight Food Shortage

Milwaukee officials have announced that over $500,000 in grant funding will be given to organizations that tackle food insecurity in the city. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Common Council President José G. Pérez, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., and Mayor Cavalier Johnson at the Bay View Community Center.

The grant funding has been provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and will be used by the selected organizations to provide food pantry services, renovate existing facilities, or purchase equipment to meet the growing demand for improved or expanded services in areas where there is a previously unmet need.

Six organizations have been selected to receive funding from this grant. These organizations include Bay View Community Center in the 14th Aldermanic District, Silver Spring Neighborhood Center in the 2nd Aldermanic District, Northcott Neighborhood House, and WestCare Wisconsin in the 6th Aldermanic District, United Methodist Children’s Services in the 15th Aldermanic District, and Milwaukee Christian Center in the 12th Aldermanic District.

Alderwoman Dimitrijevic emphasized that food insecurity does not recognize borders and that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, residents across all areas of Milwaukee had been struggling with the issue. The pandemic only exacerbated the problem, making it crucial that resources continue to be allocated to families and neighborhoods that need them to ensure access to food.

Common Council President Pérez echoed this sentiment, saying that food insecurity affects all parts of Milwaukee and that it was essential that the funds reflect the citywide need. He expressed hope that the funding would make a significant impact on improving the quality of life for residents.

The grant funding announced by Milwaukee officials is a step in the right direction towards combating food insecurity in the city. By providing support to organizations that work towards alleviating the issue, the city is taking a proactive approach to improving the lives of its residents.