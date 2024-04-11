Filmmakers Spotlight Local Influencers in Short Film ‘Made in Milwaukee’

Expand Photo via Media Bolt Productions Justin Jackson of Media Bolt Justin Jackson of Media Bolt

A new short film is scheduled to be released on 414 Day in Milwaukee, celebrating local influencers who exemplify innovation and resilience.

The film, called Made in Milwaukee, showcases the city’s creative community through notable figures including rising star musician Kahl!l, acclaimed music video director PhillyFlyBoy, Penguin Publishing's beloved book influencer Cree Myles, and many more.

“Made in Milwaukee is not just a film; it's a mission-driven initiative aimed at fostering connections among creatives in the film space and shining a spotlight on individuals who make Milwaukee proud,” said Michael Snowden, one of the film’s producers.

Made in Milwaukee was created through the collaboration of many of Milwaukee’s own. It’s directed by Justin Jackson of Media Bolt Productions and award-winning director Cody LaPlant. According to a news release from the filmmakers, the film is a “heartfelt ode to the city, its artists, and their unwavering spirit of creativity and collaboration.”