FlexRide Expands Transit Service to Franklin, Oak Creek

On April 17, FlexRide, a non-profit transit service, is set to expand its operations to accommodate travelers between the City of Milwaukee and Franklin. This expansion has been made possible by the recent approval of funding by the Milwaukee County Board.

Supervisor Patti Logsdon expressed his excitement for the expansion: "A goal of the Transportation and Transit Committee is to make it easier for workers to access jobs in the Milwaukee County area, and this expansion is a significant step towards achieving that goal. My thanks go out to our partners at FlexRide for making this important service a reality. It will not only benefit workers but also businesses and the community as a whole."

Chairwoman of the Transportation and Transit Committee, Priscilla Coggs-Jones, also praised the expansion: "The expansion of FlexRide is great news for Milwaukee residents who are seeking job opportunities. This is what transit is all about - providing reliable and efficient transportation that helps people get to work. I'd like to thank County Executive Crowley for signing this important legislation, as well as my colleagues on the Board who voted for its approval."

FlexRide was launched as a pilot project in 2022 and has been successful in connecting workers in select employment centers with reliable transportation. The expansion of FlexRide will make the service available to new employers in Franklin and Oak Creek beginning April 17th, 2023.

This move is a significant step towards making it easier for workers to access job opportunities in the Milwaukee County area. The expansion of FlexRide is expected to benefit not only workers but also businesses and the community as a whole.

For more information about the expansion of FlexRide or to book a ride, visit the FlexRide website.