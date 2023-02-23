Former Governor Tony Earl Passes at 86

Photo via Wikipedia Governor Tony Earl

Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl passed away on Thursday at the age of 86. Governor Tony Evers made the announcement and also signed an executive order to lower flags around the state to half-staff in honor of Earl’s service and contributions to Wisconsin. Earl had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on the weekend before his passing, and he was surrounded by his family during his final days.

Tony Earl served as the 41st governor of Wisconsin from 1983 to 1987. A Navy veteran and graduate of Michigan State University and the University of Chicago Law School, he had also served as an assistant district attorney and city attorney. Earl was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1969, where he served for three terms and was the majority leader beginning in 1972 through December 1974. He also served as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources under the administrations of several Wisconsin governors.

During his time in office, Earl was known for his commitment to conservation and environmental stewardship. He also served on several boards and commissions, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Subcommittee on Energy, Clean Air and Climate Change, the Center for Clean Air Policy, and the Great Lakes Protection Fund. In 2019, he was honored with the renaming of the Peshtigo River State Forest as the “Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest.”

Earl was revered and respected by colleagues throughout his long career in public service, even decades after his time in office concluded. He was known for his pragmatic approach to policy solutions, his leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion, and his outspoken criticism of polarization and money in politics.

In a statement, Earl’s four daughters expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received and their father’s dedication to positive change. The family also thanked the University of Wisconsin Hospital for the exceptional care provided to their father.

Governor Tony Evers described Earl as a “formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend.” He expressed his deep condolences to Earl’s family and mourned the loss of a man whose “wisdom and wit will be well missed.”

Tony Earl’s legacy is that of a dedicated public servant, an environmental champion, and a respected leader who worked tirelessly for the people of Wisconsin. His contributions to the state will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.