Gene Simmons to Perform at Grand Opening of Rock & Brews at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter

This July, Wisconsin is set to rock with the grand opening of the state’s second Rock & Brews restaurant. Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Rock & Brews Co-Founder, Gene Simmons, will be at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter on Tuesday, July 2, to cut the ribbon and officially open the new location. The event marks another milestone for the rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment brand, which now spans a 3,000-square-foot venue complete with a stage for live performances, embodying the true spirit of Rock & Brews.

The new restaurant will offer a menu brimming with fan favorites, including Rock’n Hot Wings, the Alice Cooper Poison Burger and the Demon Chicken Sandwich—an homage to Gene Simmons himself. Guests can also choose from 24 beers on tap, featuring a selection of top domestic and imported brews.

This grand opening continues the successful partnership between Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Rock & Brews founders, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Following the launch of the first Wisconsin location in Milwaukee in August 2023 and the grand finale of KISS’ End of the Road Tour in Crandon last September, the new restaurant in Carter will be the 25th Rock & Brews location.

“The Potawatomi Tribe has been a proud part of bringing entertainment to the Milwaukee community for 32 years. Together, we look forward to continuing to be a part of this unique entertainment destination in Carter,” said Forest County Potawatomi County Chairman James A. Crawford. “We look forward to building and growing our business and entertainment relationship with Paul and Gene.”

The festivities will continue the following day, July 3, in Milwaukee. Gene Simmons will perform live with his Gene Simmons Band on the Rock & Brews stage at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Milwaukee. The concert is open to the public with first-come-first-served seating. Fans won’t want to miss this chance to see Gene Simmons during his two-day tour of Wisconsin.

Mark your calendars for July 2 and 3 to join the celebration and experience the latest Rock & Brews excitement brought to you by the iconic Gene Simmons.