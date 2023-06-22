Governor Tony Evers Signs Five Bills to Expand Affordable Housing

× Expand Image via ArLawKa AungTun Getty Images/iStockphoto 1384098518

In a significant move to address Wisconsin's workforce challenges and sustain the state's economic progress, Governor Tony Evers signed five bipartisan bills today aimed at expanding access to safe and affordable housing for working families.

Recognizing the crucial role of housing in supporting the state's workforce and ensuring stability for residents, Evers emphasized the importance of safe, reliable, and affordable housing statewide. He stated, "Access to safe, reliable, and affordable housing statewide is an absolutely critical part of addressing Wisconsin's long-standing workforce challenges. But even beyond that, making sure we have safe, reliable, affordable housing statewide is about more than ensuring folks have a roof over their head at night."

The newly enacted legislation will have far-reaching impacts, benefiting not only individuals and families but also contributing to the overall strength of the state's economy. Evers highlighted how housing stability positively affects various aspects of society, such as providing children with a conducive environment for learning, allowing workers to live in the communities they serve, supporting individuals in recovery from substance use disorder, and facilitating safe reintegration of individuals into communities.

The following is a summary of the five bills signed by Governor Evers:

Assembly Bill 264, now known as the 2023 Wisconsin Act 14: This bill establishes a residential housing infrastructure revolving loan fund program, enabling residential housing developers to apply for loans from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA). These funds will cover the costs associated with installing, replacing, upgrading, or improving public infrastructure related to workforce housing or senior housing.

Assembly Bill 265, now known as the 2023 Wisconsin Act 15: Under this bill, a main street housing rehabilitation revolving loan funding program is established. Rental housing owners can apply to WHEDA for loans to cover the costs of improving workforce housing, ensuring it maintains decent, safe, and sanitary conditions or restoring it to such conditions.

Assembly Bill 266, now known as the 2023 Wisconsin Act 16: This legislation introduces a new procedure for certiorari review of local land use decisions concerning residential development. It designates the new certiorari review procedure as the sole review available for political subdivisions' decisions regarding applications for approval, such as permits or authorizations for building, zoning, driveways, stormwater management, or other residential development activities.

Assembly Bill 267, now known as the 2023 Wisconsin Act 17: Several modifications are made to the Workforce Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program administered by WHEDA. Key changes include specifying that eligible homes must be single-family residences, occupied as the applicant's primary residence, and constructed at least 40 years prior to the loan application. Additionally, eligible rehabilitation activities now include the removal of lead paint, asbestos, mold, or other environmental contamination, as well as repairing or replacing flooring, interior walls or ceilings, and plumbing systems. WHEDA is also required to establish policies and procedures that address credit underwriting guidelines and loan repayment requirements for administering the loan program.

Assembly Bill 268, now known as the 2023 Wisconsin Act 18: This bill establishes a commercial-to-residential conversion revolving loan fund program under WHEDA. Developers can apply for loans to cover the costs of converting vacant commercial buildings into workforce housing or senior housing. The housing associated with the conversion loan must consist of 16 or more dwelling units and be newly constructed for rental or sale purposes.

With the signing of these bills, Governor Evers has taken a significant step toward expanding access to safe and affordable housing in Wisconsin. By addressing the critical issue of housing, the state aims to strengthen its workforce, enhance educational opportunities, and promote economic stability for its residents.