HPGM Awarded Grant from Bader to Support the Advancement of Hispanics in the Region

HPGM, a non-profit organization dedicated to building community and advancing Hispanics in the greater Milwaukee area, was recently awarded a two-year, $350,000 grant from Bader Philanthropies.

Hispanics in Philanthropy reported in 2018, the most recent year complete data is available, that funding for Latinx populations was 0.6% of overall giving. The grant from Bader Philanthropies represents a significant shift in the level of support.

According to Francesca Mayca Wegner, executive director of HPGM, this grant is the most significant philanthropic investment the organization has received and represents an important step towards achieving its vision of empowering the community. “We take the responsibility of increasing economic opportunities and representation for Latinos and Hispanics very seriously and are humbled by the confidence and trust Bader Philanthropies has placed in HPGM,” she said.

HPGM was founded in 2001 due to the lack of representation and resources for the Hispanic community in Milwaukee. To date, the organization has been instrumental in the professional and educational achievements of more than 2,000 Hispanic leaders and rising talent in Wisconsin.

Last year, her first as executive director, Wegner spent a lot of time speaking with the organization’s founders as well as its current partners and students to understand the impact HPGM has had over the last two decades. She repeatedly heard that the organization was a catalyst for creating programming that promoted diversity, equity and inclusion for Latinos and Hispanics across the region. “Because of HPGM, Latino professionals and students have a network of peers and access to resources to advance their careers. That’s a huge accomplishment,” said Wegner.

Addressing the Impact of COVID-19

Latinos and Hispanics were some of the most profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Fortune magazine, Latinas left work at the highest rate of any other demographic between 2020 to 2021. There were 465,000 fewer Latinas in the labor force post-pandemic.

As HPGM continues to reflect on the outcomes of the pandemic, Wegner seems hopeful about the organization’s evolving strategic direction. “We’ve done a nice job of rethinking everything, really looking at where we are most uniquely positioned to serve our community and how we can be even more inclusive.”

There’s still an enormous need in corporate America. However, we know that Latinos are underrepresented in other areas too, whether that's as elected officials in the public sector, in higher education, and within nonprofits,” she continued. HPGM will focus on developing programming that includes these additional career paths and positions.

Looking to the Future

The grant is a transformative investment that will enable HPGM to significantly impact the lives of its members. “HPGM is emerging into a new chapter that will create opportunities for Latinos and Hispanics in Wisconsin. HPGM’s programs will help Latinos and Hispanics thrive and succeed as professionals, civic leaders, and role models for the next generation,” said Brandon Wigley, program officer at Bader Philanthropies.

Wegner agrees that the organization can be a leader in shifting the workforce development ecosystem and talent pipeline to prepare for future careers. Therefore, grant funds will be used to hire critical staff, grow current and launch new programming, develop a formal outcome measurement system, and invest in technology to enhance services. One of the significant initiatives planned to launch by the end of the two-year grant period is a new leadership program to help increase the representation of Latinos and Hispanics in senior and executive positions across sectors.