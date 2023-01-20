HYFIN: Connecting Milwaukee’s Black Culture and Community

× Expand HYFIN logo

Since its launch at Radio Milwaukee, the team at HYFIN has worked hard to develop the station into the de facto platform for celebrating Milwaukee’s Black culture through its unique blend of music, business forums and other community-focused programs.Currently, the station targets Black women between the ages of 25 and 36; however, Program Director Tarik Moody believes that its programming educates and informs anyone who falls within the station’s broader demographic.“We want HYFIN to uplift Black women,” said Moody, “which is why our music programming has an aspirational goal of 60% female artists.” This mix intentionally differs from most commercial urban stations around the county, which primarily play male-dominated music.In addition, the station plays two local artists every hour for three reasons. First, to provide a platform for local musicians to be heard. Second, to create opportunities for local talent to connect with a broader audience. And third, to create opportunities to open for touring artists.

HYFIN Will Celebrate Its First Year in June

HYFIN created a sense of unity and understanding with its listeners quickly because it provides a platform to hear diverse voices and perspectives that don’t always get the spotlight they deserve. Moody considers this one of the team’s most significant accomplishments to date.“There are only 70 other stations in this format across the country, so HYFIN could end up being a leader,” says Moody. “We’ll need to be even more adventurous in the music we play and in the other ways we celebrate all Black culture has to offer for this to happen.”One way the station will take action is by adding a jazz show that plays music from young, up-and-comers performing the genre’s music in new and exciting ways. Eventually, Moody would like to add NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” programming to complement the local jazz show experience.The team will also cultivate and grow existing collaborations with Black entrepreneurs and creatives. Following the successes of 2022, look for the return of the Blackity Black Holiday Market and Brown, Black and Brews: The 5th Ingredient beer festival.An event to celebrate HYFIN’s first anniversary is also in the works.

The Station’s Long-Term Vision is Extensive

“Cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis give flowers to their young people, especially their Black ones. Milwaukee could be a whole lot better at it, and I want HYFIN to be part of making it happen.”Moody wants to create an environment where Black artists and creatives can build their careers without needing to leave Milwaukee. To him, this includes providing programming and events that celebrate young, local talent and working with other organizations and partners to create opportunities for them to perform and connect with new audiences.Simultaneously, he wants Milwaukee to become a destination where Black artists want to perform. Instead of seeing Chicago, Madison and Minneapolis as prime routing cities, he believes that Milwaukee could be an attractive option for talent that’s never played here before. He and his team are currently in discussions to bring some of those shows to town.“First I’d like us to transform media for young Black artists, professionals and creatives in the region. Then I’d like us to become a media platform that reflects the needs and wants of the Black community nationally,” said Moody.HYFIN is just starting, but its impact on the Milwaukee music scene is already evident. With its commitment to promoting local talent and fostering a sense of community, the station is leading the way in redefining what it means to be a local radio station in today’s changing times.