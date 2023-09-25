Ignace Indian Health Center Marks 50 Years at Red Shawl Gala

× Expand Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center

On Monday, Ignace Indian Health Center announced the upcoming 16th Annual Red Shawl Gala, scheduled for Saturday, October 7. This year's event, themed "Celebrating 50 Years of Native Health in Milwaukee," promises an evening of commemoration and fundraising in support of sustainable healthcare services for Milwaukee's Native youth, elders, and families.

The gala will take place at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel event center, with registration beginning at 4 p.m. Attendees can anticipate a diverse program, including a dinner, a silent auction, a live auction, as well as a gallery highlighting 50 years of GLIIHC's invaluable work. Renowned artists such as Wade Fernandez, Brian Frejo, and the Wolf River Singers will provide the entertainment for the evening.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center traces its roots back to the 1970s when it emerged as a response to the concerning state of Native American health in Milwaukee. Since then, it has been dedicated to delivering comprehensive and culturally sensitive healthcare services to families. The center's approach is deeply rooted in tradition, acknowledging that true healing encompasses the mind, body, spirit, and emotions. The dedicated team at GLIIHC is committed to enhancing the overall health, tranquility, and well-being of those residing in the metropolitan Milwaukee area.

Financial support from the Red Shawl Gala will ensure that this vital mission continues for generations to come. You can learn more about the event as well as purchase tickets at the event’s GiveSmart page.