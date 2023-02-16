‘Indeed We Can’ Benefits Leaders Igniting Transformation

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom Milwaukee

On Tuesday, February 21 Indeed Brewing Company will host a special event to support Milwaukee-based nonprofit Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT). The event, named "Indeed We Can," aims to raise awareness and funds for LIT's mission to build independent political power for social, racial, and economic justice.

The Indeed We Can event will take place at the Indeed Brewing taproom in Walker’s Point, where LIT will receive 100% of all sales from 2-11 p.m. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a drink, learn more about LIT, and support their efforts towards creating a more just and democratic world.

Leaders Igniting Transformation was founded in 2017 as a Black and Brown-led independent nonprofit, with a vision to organize young people to drive change and build independent political power. The organization is dedicated to engaging in values-based issues and electoral organizing, direct action, public policy advocacy, and leadership development.

Young Black and Brown people have long been affected by policies that harm their communities. LIT aims to center their voices and build progressive grassroots political power, using a two-pronged strategy that fosters the resilience and excellence of youth of color and engages them in a spectrum of year-round civic engagement. Through base building, leadership development, training, and a relational organizing model, LIT empowers young people to own and drive the work towards justice. This organization's efforts have been successful in affecting change in Milwaukee and all of Wisconsin.

Every Tuesday, Indeed Brewing selects a non-profit organization to benefit through its Indeed We Can program. Learn more about the event at the Indeed Brewing website.