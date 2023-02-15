Kia and Hyundai Software Upgrade to Combat Vehicle Theft

Image via Instagram / 414HypeHouse

Kia and Hyundai have announced a free software upgrade that they claim can prevent thefts of certain models of their vehicles, following an initiative headed by Milele A. Coggs and Alderman Khalif J. Rainey for an immediate free and effective solution. The upgrade, which extends the length of the alarm and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn the vehicle on, will be offered to over 8 million eligible vehicle owners starting at the end of February. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed the details of the software update.

The move comes in response to an alarming increase in the theft rate of the affected vehicles in the city of Milwaukee, following a viral TikTok challenge that exposed a flaw that makes the cars easy to steal. TikTok videos that showed viewers how to steal cars made from 2015 to 2019, those without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, spread nationwide, leading to a significant uptick in thefts of these vehicles.

The theft rate of the affected vehicles in Milwaukee has been staggering. According to the Milwaukee Police, 2,540 Kias and 2,133 Hyundais were stolen in 2022. In the first six weeks of 2023, 239 Kias and 188 Hyundais have already been stolen.

A statement from Coggs and Rainey expressed their satisfaction with the announcement of the free software upgrade and are hopeful about the impact it will have in combating the theft crisis in the city. They had previously stated their belief that Kia and Hyundai were at fault for the harm caused to city residents and to the City of Milwaukee through their negligence. As such, they anticipate that the city will continue to weigh legal options and possible remedies.

If you are a Kia or Hyundai owner, you can find out if you are eligible for the free update by contacting the companies directly through the provided toll-free numbers: Hyundai (1-800-633-5151) and Kia (1-800-333-4542).