Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Celebrates 8,000th Wish with MYSO Collaboration

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is set to fulfill its 8,000th wish in collaboration with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO). The milestone will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bradley Symphony Center. Lulu Altman from Fox Point is the recipient of this milestone wish, who is battling an autoimmune disorder.

Lulu's wish is to sing with an orchestra, and she will have the opportunity to showcase her talent as part of MYSO's Founders Concert. In preparation for her performance, Lulu will rehearse with the MYSO orchestra in late January and February. On the day of the concert, she will receive professional styling, donning a new gown and be adorned with jewelry provided by Kesslers Diamonds. Lulu will make a grand entrance via limousine, receiving a red-carpet welcome in the Bradley Symphony Center lobby, where she will also distribute autographed photos.

During the first half of the concert before the intermission, Lulu will perform a set of four songs. Following the concert, a private reception will be held for Lulu and her family and friends. The concert is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online at myso.org/online-tickets/.

Lulu's wish marks the 8,000th granted by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin since its establishment in 1984. This year, as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary, the fulfillment of Lulu's wish adds a special and meaningful dimension to the ongoing festivities.