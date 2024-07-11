Meditating During the RNC

× Expand City of Love Meditation banner

Looking for good vibrations, brighter auras, in a dark time? Want to refocus from the demented verbiage of contemporary politics? Maybe you’re ready for the City of Love Meditation Event on July 17.

Meditate Milwaukee is offering the free, one-hour online event, designed for first timers as well as seasoned meditators. Co-organizer Traci Schwartz says that the idea for the virtual session was inspired by the example of their real time event at the Riverside Theater on New Year’s Day, 2023. “It was meditation with music, a celebration about reconnecting after Covid,” she explained. “By doing this virtually we’d like to reach even more people than we had at the Riverside Theatre,” she adds.

× Expand Photo courtesy Traci Schwartz Traci Schwartz and Kaita Bliffert Traci Schwartz and Kaita Bliffert

Likewise, the City of Love Meditation Event, scheduled for RNC week, is about “community—getting our energy to align, a chance to shift away from the feelings of negativity in our city.” Organizers are hoping that the online session will draw participants from across the nation into a more thoughtful mode of thinking. In the City of Love’s press release, co-organizer Kaita Bliffert stressed the importance of “investing in ourselves in order to invest in each other. We see a real need for people to come together now to create a sense of compassion and understanding.”

The City of Love Meditation Event will be live from 6-7 p.m., Wednesday July 17. To register, visit meditatemilwaukee.com.