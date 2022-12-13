Milwaukee Attorney Franklyn Gimbel Named One of Wisconsin’s Influential Business Leaders

Photo courtesy Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Franklyn Gimbel Franklyn Gimbel

Milwaukee attorney Franklyn Gimbel has been included in the inaugural Wisconsin 275, a directory of the most influential business leaders in the state.

The 124-page booklet profiles 275 Wisconsin business leaders in fields that include accounting, agriculture, banking, construction, education, utilities, entertainment, health care, insurance, law, manufacturing, nonprofits, real estate, restaurants, retail, sports, staffing, technology, tourism and transportation.

Gimbel is founding partner of the Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP, a trial and litigation law firm. He began practicing law in 1960 after graduating from Marquette University Law School (from which he also won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015). As Assistant U.S. Attorney in Milwaukee, he prosecuted the local head of the Mafia for tax evasion and won a conviction.

Gimbel established GRGB in 1968 and has tried 200 jury cases over his legal career. In 1988, he argued a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, winning a reversal and establishing a new rule of law for asserting entrapment as a defense in a criminal case. Gimbel served as the lawyer for the Milwaukee Deputy Sheriff’s Association for 31 years and negotiated many contracts on its behalf. He served on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission and as Chairman of the Wisconsin Center District Board that oversaw the construction of Milwaukee’s first Convention Center. He was also president of the Milwaukee Bar Association and the State Bar of Wisconsin.