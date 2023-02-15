Milwaukee Businesses Receive CBBB Grants

× Expand Image via Wachiwit Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Coalition to Back Black Businesses (CBBB) announced Wednesday that it has awarded $1.62 million in grants to 324 Black small business owners across 34 states, including five recipients in Milwaukee. The initiative, established by American Express and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in 2020, is a multi-year grantmaking and mentorship program designed to support businesses impacted by the pandemic and promote their long-term growth.

The Milwaukee grant recipients are a diverse group of entrepreneurs, each with their own unique story to tell. Tye James of Home Sweet Home is a local childcare provider that serves underprivileged families and children with disabilities throughout the Milwaukee community. Leonard Avery of Avery Way Trucking provides transportation for the elderly and ill, assisting them with doctor appointments and personal errands. Dakalia Appling of GADB LLC runs a local cargo shipping small business, while Clarisse Adams of All Star Tattoo Supplies is a supplier of safe, sterile tattoo equipment. Ishmael Ali, better known as local rapper and actor IshDARR, is also a recipient.

The CBBB has already awarded over $8.1 million in grant dollars to more than 1,400 Black-owned small businesses since its launch. The $5,000 grants awarded to Milwaukee recipients come with long-term mentorship and online resources, providing valuable support to businesses looking to weather the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

The CBBB grants have had a significant impact on the businesses of Milwaukee entrepreneurs, as well as their national counterparts. According to a survey of the new round of recipients, 56% used the funds to invest in new marketing, 45% expanded or replaced their inventory, 40% paid rent or utilities, and 37% paid their employees using grant funds. 16% repaid debts or loans, and 9% bought personal protective equipment.

The CBBB program is part of American Express’ ongoing “Backing Small” grant initiative and “Backing Change” commitment to providing economically vulnerable and minority-owned small businesses with financial support and other resources to address their critical needs and challenges.

As we celebrate Black History Month, the stories of these Milwaukee grant recipients serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting Black-owned small businesses in our communities.