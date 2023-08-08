Milwaukee County Unveils 11 Harm Reduction Vending Machines

In a significant move to address the escalating opioid crisis, Milwaukee County leaders gathered at the King Community Center on Tuesday to formally announce the deployment of 11 harm reduction vending machines across various facilities in the county. Spearheaded by County Executive David Crowley, the initiative aims to mitigate injury and fatalities stemming from drug overdoses.

Funded through settlements related to opioid-related litigation, the Harm Reduction Vending Machines represent a tangible effort to provide immediate assistance to individuals grappling with substance abuse. These machines offer an array of vital harm reduction and prevention supplies, including fentanyl test strips, nasal naloxone, medication deactivation pouches, medication lock bags, and gun locks. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the concept of harm reduction is firmly grounded in evidence-based practices that seek to avert fatalities among individuals who use drugs.

The impetus for the announcement followed an extensive application process launched in April, inviting entities across Milwaukee County's 19 municipalities to express their interest in hosting these life-saving machines. The 11 inaugural locations were meticulously chosen after a rigorous evaluation, which included scrutinizing the quality of applications, conducting on-site interviews, analyzing data pinpointing areas of critical need, and assessing foot traffic and overall accessibility.

Against the backdrop of an alarming statistic, the urgency of this initiative becomes abundantly clear. In 2022 alone, Milwaukee County recorded a staggering 667 drug overdose deaths, underscoring the pressing necessity to adopt innovative strategies such as harm reduction vending machines.

The collaboration among Milwaukee County's leadership, the DHHS, and the King Community Center shines a beacon of hope amidst the landscape of drug-related fatalities. As these harm reduction vending machines take their place in various facilities, they represent not just an intervention strategy but a means to preserve lives, charting a path toward a safer and healthier future.

A map of the Harm Reduction Vending Machine locations can be found here.