Milwaukee County Zoo Hosts Versiti Season of Giving Blood Drive

The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting the 22nd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive on December 27 and 28, organized by the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. The event aims to bring in over 500 donors to the zoo, with donations potentially helping up to 1,500 patients in the greater Milwaukee area who are in need of blood transfusions. As a thank you for their donation, attendees will receive free same-day admission to the zoo, a ticket for a future visit, a $15 e-gift card, and a coupon for a holiday Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

In addition, all donors will be entered into Versiti's nationwide Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes, with the chance to win an SUV. The blood donation process takes about an hour and is open to anyone 17 years or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements. 16-year-olds can also donate with parental consent. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

To make an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or visit Versiti.org. For more information about the Season of Giving Blood Drive, visit the Versiti website.