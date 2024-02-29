Milwaukee Marks International Women’s Day

× Expand Building a Liberated Future banner

International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women annually on March 8. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges and discrimination that women still face globally, sparking discussions and advocacy efforts aimed at addressing gender-based disparities and promoting gender equality. March 8 reminds us of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender parity and empowerment.

Building a Liberated Future Free from Political Repression

Milwaukee's International Women's Day Coalition

Saturday, March 2, 3-6 p.m.

ISM Community Center, 815 W. Layton Ave.

Learn More: Building a Liberated Future Free from Political Repression

Panel, Pop-Up Gallery, Makers Market

Women’s Month Beer Dinner @ Heirloom MKE

Women's Beer and Spirits Collective and Heirloom MKE

Sunday, March 3, 6 p.m.

2378 S. Howell Ave.

Learn More: Women's Month Beer Dinner @ Heirloom Mke

Beer Dinner, Four-Course Meal from Heirloom MKE

Inspire Inclusion

Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee

Friday, March 8, 12:30-3 p.m.

Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 S. Water St.

Learn More: #InspireInclusion | Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee

Keynote Speaker, Activity, Happy Hour at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel

International Women’s Night

Cafe Centraal and Women's Beer and Spirits Collective

Friday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.

2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Learn More: International Women's Night

Live Music, Stories from Local Women, Silent Auction

Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner

Let's Talk Womxn Milwaukee + Honeypie Cafe

Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.

4227 W. Vliet St.

Learn More: Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner

Featuring 20+ leading Milwaukee Women Food/Drink Entrepreneurs, Vendors, Drag Show, Music

Roxie Beane Music • New Barons Brewing: National Women’s Month

Roxie Beane Music + New Barons Brewing Cooperative

Thursday, March 14, 6-9 p.m.

New Barons Brewing Cooperative, 2018 S. First St., Ste 170

Learn More: Roxie Beane • New Barons Brewing: National Women’s Month

Live Music by Multiple Local Female Artists

Night at the Gallery: Women’s Month

David Barnett Gallery

Thursday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.

1024 E. State St.

Learn More: Night at the Gallery: Women's Month

Free Wine, Late Hours, Free Admission, Accepting Donations to Support Sojourner Family Peace Center

2024 International Women’s Day

The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee

Saturday, March 16, 10-11:30 a.m.

Virtual, on Zoom

Learn More: 2024 International Women’s Day — United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee

Virtual Celebration, Presentations by 3 Distinguished Women

Women’s Beer & Spirits Collective Presents A Variety Show