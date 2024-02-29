Milwaukee Marks International Women’s Day

by

International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women annually on March 8. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges and discrimination that women still face globally, sparking discussions and advocacy efforts aimed at addressing gender-based disparities and promoting gender equality. March 8 reminds us of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender parity and empowerment.

Building a Liberated Future Free from Political Repression

Women’s Month Beer Dinner @ Heirloom MKE

Inspire Inclusion

International Women’s Night

  • Cafe Centraal and Women's Beer and Spirits Collective
  • Friday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.
  • 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
  • Learn More: International Women's Night
  • Live Music, Stories from Local Women, Silent Auction

Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner

  • Let's Talk Womxn Milwaukee + Honeypie Cafe
  • Friday, March 8, 6-9 p.m.
  • 4227 W. Vliet St.
  • Learn More: Let's Talk Womxn: Live Out Loud Dinner
  • Featuring 20+ leading Milwaukee Women Food/Drink Entrepreneurs, Vendors, Drag Show, Music

Roxie Beane Music • New Barons Brewing: National Women’s Month

Night at the Gallery: Women’s Month

  • David Barnett Gallery
  • Thursday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.
  • 1024 E. State St.
  • Learn More: Night at the Gallery: Women's Month
  • Free Wine, Late Hours, Free Admission, Accepting Donations to Support Sojourner Family Peace Center

2024 International Women’s Day

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine.

LEARN MORE

Women’s Beer & Spirits Collective Presents A Variety Show

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine.

LEARN MORE