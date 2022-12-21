Milwaukee Ranks Highest in Utility Expenses Amongst Major Cities

× Expand Image via Getty Images/iStockphoto 1353570458

As the weather gets colder, Milwaukeeans know that their utility bills are inevitably about to get more expensive.

According to a recent report from Doxo, Milwaukee has been ranked as the most expensive major city for utility bills in the United States. The report includes a breakdown of the U.S. household spending market size and average monthly costs by state and city. It is based on statistical analysis of actual household payments for utility bills, using anonymized data from Doxo's 8 million customers who have paid bills in over 97% of U.S. zip codes. This data allows the report to accurately size the market and provide detailed insights into household spending habits across the country.

On average, Milwaukee residents pay $521 per month for utilities such as electricity, gas, water and sewer, and waste and recycling, compared to the state average of $361 and the national average of $328 per month.

According to the report data, the national average monthly cost of utilities is $328, or $3,936 per year. 78% of U.S. households pay utility bills regularly, and the average annual cost per household is $3,070. Utility bills make up 6% of consumers' total income per year. Utility bills in the U.S. accounted for a total of $399 billion per year, which is a 7% increase from 2020. Doxo’s report utilized household expenses for Milwaukee and 4,000 other cities in the U.S., including bills for utilities, auto loans, and cable bills.

In Milwaukee, the average household pays $1,961 per month for the top 10 household bills, which include mortgages, loans, cable and internet, in addition to utilities. That makes Milwaukee the 41st most expensive city in Wisconsin for overall household expenses, but the highest amongst major cities nationwide. Milwaukee's monthly bills for all expenses, though, are on average 2.1% lower than the national average of $2,003 and 2.4% higher than the state average of $1,915.

For more information about the report and its findings, visit the Doxo website.