Milwaukee Recreation Unveils Summer Programs

As the summer season approaches, Milwaukee Recreation is ready to serve the community with a multitude of exciting, safe, and affordable recreational and enrichment activities. A variety of programs, many free or at low-cost, are now open for summer registration.

The Summer Playgrounds program will officially open commence on June 12, providing children and families with lots of opportunities for fun, learning, and active engagement. The playgrounds will host enrichment activities, free meals, and play opportunities. There will be exciting guest visits from the Wacky Wheels Skate Van and the Video Game Van, alongside collaborations with Artists Working in Education (AWE), the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin, and the Milwaukee Public Library.

On warm days, wading pools and splash pads will be accessible to the public. Complementing the fun will be the free "Traveling Adventures" field trips at multiple Milwaukee area locations, including the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee Public Museum, Brown Deer Pond, and more. All playground sites are supervised by playleaders, offering a secure environment for youth (ages 6 - 17) to engage in fun and immersive activities throughout the day. Detailed information about the playground program can be found at the Milwaukee Recreation website.

The summer season will also mark the return of popular Twilight Centers, a free drop-in program for youth (ages 10 - 18), which will be open during the evenings. These centers provide a venue for board games, esports, open gym time, and more.

Community center enrichment programming will cater to individuals of all ages and abilities, including swimming lessons, outdoor education, art and music classes, cooking classes, sports camps, leagues, walking and biking clubs, and much more. Football enthusiasts can look forward to the Gilbert Brown Foundation All-Pro Football Camp, scheduled for July 11 - 13 at North Division High School, free for all participants (ages 8-12 and 13-17). Wick Field will also host the 16th annual Run Back to School event on August 26. The event, which features a 5K run and a 1.5-mile walk through Washington Park starting at 9 a.m., with proceeds supporting Milwaukee Public Schools wellness and youth recreation programs.

To address families' need for full-day enrichment programming or wrap-around services after MPS Summer Academy, Milwaukee Recreation plans to open 60 Community Learning Centers (CLCs), Safe Places, and Child Care Camps throughout the city. In addition, Milwaukee Recreation's Club Rec program offers similar services for young people with disabilities.

MPS will also ensure that all children (18 and under) in the city have access to free nutritious breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Start dates and meal times vary by location. A full list of summer meal sites can be found at impactinc.org or by texting FOOD to 877-877.

For a comprehensive overview of all summer programs, please visit mkerec.net.