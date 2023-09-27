Milwaukee Seeks Young Leaders for City Youth Council

The City of Milwaukee is actively searching for dedicated young leaders between the ages of 14 and 18 to join the City of Milwaukee Youth Council, a representative body committed to advocating for the interests of the city's youth.

The Youth Council is a platform for young leaders to serve their communities by representing the concerns and aspirations of their fellow youth residing in the aldermanic districts. Comprising 17 members in total, with one member representing each of the 15 aldermanic districts and two members serving at-large, the Youth Council plays a vital role in connecting with influential figures, including the Mayor, Common Council members, School Superintendent, local business owners, and community groups.

This unique opportunity empowers young individuals to make a tangible impact by addressing issues that matter most to city youth, their peers, families, and the broader community. Additionally, the Youth Council carries the responsibility of managing an annual allocation of Community Development Block Grant funding, with a role in shaping Milwaukee's future.

To be eligible for the position, prospective Youth Council members must be residents of the City of Milwaukee, aged between 14 and 18, and possess the dedication, energy, and passion required to drive positive change within the city.

The call for young leaders presents a chance to actively participate in Milwaukee's civic life, making a difference by tackling issues such as reckless driving, vehicle thefts, social media responsibility, and more.

Applications and further details can be found on the City of Milwaukee's official website.