Modern Slavery Discussed at Lake Park Synagogue

In a world where slavery was officially abolished long ago, the International Labor Organization's recent report sheds light on a disturbing reality: nearly 50 million individuals continue to endure the hardships of modern-day slavery. This troubling phenomenon transcends borders and socio-economic statuses, persisting on every continent, from affluent nations to impoverished ones.

Addressing this concern, Lake Park Synagogue (3207 N. Hackett) will host a thought-provoking event on Sunday, August 27 at 11 a.m. The congregation is set to welcome former Rabbi Shlomo Levin, a respected figure who will draw from Jewish and human rights sources to dissect the intricacies of modern slavery.

The discussion aims to unravel the contemporary facets of slavery that often remain concealed beneath the surface. Levin's expertise will shed light on identifying these covert instances and the steps that can be taken to combat them effectively.

Levin, renowned for his work, is the author of the Human Rights Haggadah. This text interweaves the narrative of human rights issues within the Passover story, offering valuable sources and questions to facilitate meaningful discourse. Notably, Levin's academic journey culminated in a Master’s Degree in International Law and Human Rights from the United Nations University for Peace in Costa Rica.

"All too often, we believe that the era of slavery has been confined to history books. However, the stark reality is that many individuals continue to endure its grasp even today. By delving into this topic using the lenses of Jewish teachings and human rights principles, we aim to broaden the understanding of modern slavery and ignite discussions that could spark change," Levin said ahead of the event.

Attendees can look forward to an engaging dialogue that unveils the layers of a critical international issue. The discourse, facilitated by Shlomo Levin's insights, promises to leave attendees with a deeper comprehension of the problem and its far-reaching implications.