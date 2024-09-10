Near West Fest: Bike-in Movie Presented by Harley-Davidson

× Expand Near West Fest banner

We’ve all heard of a drive-in movie, where you pill your car in, tune into a radio station, and catch a movie from the comfort of your own car. But have you ever heard of or attended a bike-in movie? Well now’s your chance! The Harley-Davidson Foundation is partnering with Near West Side Partners to host Near West Fest, a celebration in honor of Near West Partners 10th anniversary.

Near West Fest, which is slated to take place Friday, Sept. 13 at Davidson Park, kicks off at 4 p.m. featuring local vendors, various activities, live music and the bike-in movie. Activities include a make your own Davidson Park t-shirt station, caricature drawings, bike-themed crafts and yard games.

Attendees will have an opportunity to peruse vintage goods, accessories and food trucks, and purchase drinks from 1903 Tavern.

DJ Kenny Perez from Radio Milwaukee will be on-site from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the bike-in movie, The Little Mermaid, starting at 7:15 p.m. Motorcycle and bicycle parking will be available on site for anyone interested in riding or biking to the movie.

The festival is all a part of Near West Side Week, a series of community-driven events running through Sept. 14. To learn more about the festival or Near West Side Week, visit nearwestsidemke.org/nwsweek.