New Legislation Proposed to Regulate Food Truck Operations

Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa have put forward a new legislation aimed at enhancing the regulation of food truck operations within the city. The proposed ordinance focuses on establishing comprehensive standards for the parking and functioning of food peddler vehicles. This legislative measure will be deliberated at two forthcoming Common Council committee meetings, with the objective of promoting equitable practices across all food truck businesses in Milwaukee. The full details of the file can be accessed here.

One file introduces several key provisions to create a uniform framework for food truck operations throughout the city. Notable aspects of the legislation include the establishment of two types of zones: Type 1 and Type 2. The Type 1 zone mandates limited hours of operation, prohibiting food peddler vehicles from operating between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., as well as limiting their parking duration to a maximum of six hours within a 12-hour period. On the other hand, the Type 2 zone aims to regulate density by imposing a cap on the number of food peddler vehicles that can be parked on a single block face within the zone.

Additionally, the proposed legislation outlines an application process for food peddlers seeking parking spaces in Type 2 limited operation food peddler vehicle zones. It also mandates an annual review of the food peddler vehicle policy to ensure its effectiveness. Furthermore, the legislation includes a provision prohibiting food peddler vehicles from parking within 50 feet of a restaurant lacking a drive-through facility, although the option to waive this restriction is available through Council approval.

The legislation not only addresses regulatory matters but also emphasizes improvements in the quality of life for areas where food trucks operate. It requires food peddler vehicle operators to provide trash receptacles for patrons and mandates regular litter monitoring and collection during operations and when departing. The proposed legislation further prohibits food truck operators from causing light nuisances and subjects them to nuisance regulations. Additionally, operators are prohibited from dumping any amount of liquid waste.

Alderperson Brostoff believes that this new legislation will benefit both food truck operators and residents. He expressed his views, stating, "Right now, the city's options are too limited in terms of regulating food trucks. We either ignore the problem until it becomes severe or impose a strict ban. We want to move away from these approaches and instead establish a system of regulatory guidance and structure that defines how food trucks should operate, similar to bars and restaurants. We believe this will provide greater clarity and support for the law-abiding operators while equipping the city with mechanisms to address the actions of a few bad actors."

Alderwoman Zamarripa shares a similar sentiment, stating, "Ald. Brostoff and I agree that bans are not the solution. We want to support our food trucks while ensuring the safety of our constituents. That's why we have put in the effort to develop comprehensive and progressive legislation that outlines our expectations for food truck operators and allows for the establishment of food truck zones."

The proposed legislation will undergo initial discussion at the upcoming Licenses Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. Subsequently, the Public Safety and Health Committee will examine the file on Thursday, May 18, also at 9 a.m., in room 301-B of City Hall. Both committee meetings will be broadcast live on the City Channel, available on Spectrum Cable (channel 25) and AT&T U-Verse (channel 99) within the City of Milwaukee, and can also be streamed via the city website.