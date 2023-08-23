Northwestern Mutual Bolsters Education Efforts with $5.7 Million in Donations

Photo via Northwestern Mutual Foundation St. Augustine Ribbon Cutting

Northwestern Mutual, committed to enhancing community well-being, announced over $5.7 million of donations to local schools on Tuesday. The financial services company's unwavering support continues to foster better prospects for the city.

Over the past 25 years, Northwestern Mutual has championed education accessibility, particularly in Milwaukee, where the company is headquartered. With a cumulative investment exceeding $60 million, Northwestern Mutual has spearheaded educational progress, spanning financial aid to infrastructure enhancement.

Northwestern Mutual fortified their commitment by allocating substantial sums to three schools—Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, St. Marcus School, and St. Augustine Preparatory Academy. The monetary influx is set to trigger transformative changes in these institutions, propelling local students towards brighter futures.

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, a prominent beneficiary, is poised to expand its reach with a $2 million bridge loan. This financial boost will facilitate the acquisition of a third campus, dedicated to a new boys’ middle school. With a projected enrollment of over 300 students in the upcoming years, the initiative promises to significantly impact the educational landscape of the program.

St. Marcus School will receive a $450,000 grant, which will fuel an incremental increase of 600 middle school seats. This expansion, unfolding over the ensuing years, will witness the addition of a grade level annually.

$225,000 in grants will be bestowed upon St. Augustine Preparatory Academy. These funds will facilitate the establishment of a new campus on Milwaukee's South Side, facilitating the enrollment of an additional 940 students across K4-12 classrooms. The strategic partnership between the school and Northwestern Mutual ushers in a symbiotic relationship, with the institution being enlisted as a pipeline school. This collaboration underscores the company's resolve to cultivate emerging talent.

By fostering educational opportunities, Northwestern Mutual’s investments are unearthing pathways to enduring career success for countless students. Find out more about the donations at the Northwestern Mutual Foundation website.