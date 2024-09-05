Oktoberfest returns with the first celebration happening Friday

× Expand Photo: Bavarian Bierhaus - thebavarianbierhaus.com Oktoberfest at the Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest at the Bavarian Bierhaus

Oktoberfest 2024 is finally here! Milwaukee’s Bavarian Bierhaus will celebrate 60 years of great music, food and beer with their annual event, taking place every weekend, now through October 6.

The event’s food options will all be traditional favorites, including things like Usinger’s sausage, Bavarian pretzels, Doner Kebab, schnitzel and more. Admission to the event is $5 on Fridays, $10 on Saturdays and free on Sundays. For discounted admission, download the Bavarian Bierhaus app. The best news, parking is free!

So celebrate at the original Milwaukee Oktoberfest by reserving a table here. For additional information on the event, head to thebavarianbierhaus.com.