Racine Urban Garden Network’s Rachel Troubaugh

Climate change and the environment have been at the forefront of global discussions for at least the past two decades. Droughts cause damaging forest fires and severe temperatures which lead to the loss of plants’ abilities to ward off pests and invasive species.

In Racine, there has been a particular focus on preserving soil and gardening success. Last month, the Racine Public Library held “Garden with Us”, a symposium on gardening and taking care of soil that was accompanied by a session of tending to the library’s garden patch near the main entrance. In addition, the 2024 Family Reunion Festival on June 29 was both a fundraiser for and co-sponsored by The Racine Urban Garden Network (RUGN), an organization that aims to provide tools for gardening and education in the ways of growing food. One of the members, Rachel Troubaugh, met to discuss the group’s activism, the environment and the future.

Describe the creation of the Racine Urban Garden Network

Two women came together and realized there were no big grocery stores in the city of Racine. The whole area was called a “food desert.” The garden was established in 2010 by Chris Flynn, the Racine Urban Garden president for many years, and the City let us use this plot of land. They gave us a lease for $5 and also gave the Network $10,000 dollars to get started. The money was used to construct the shed, the message board, picnic table, and the benches, which patterned after a design by environmentalist Aldo Leopold.

Do you think climate change has had any impact in Wisconsin?

Yes definitely. We’ve had a lot of rain in the Spring within the past two years. That causes the grass to grow very fast and makes it difficult to keep up with mowing. It’s also gotten warmer, so our season lasts longer into the year. As a result, people were hesitant to come in early this year to start growing.

How do local activities such as gardening relate to the larger picture of warming climate change?

There’s less emissions of cars and trucks that might be using this area. I think people who garden here are much more aware of global warming and our responsibility on helping with that issue

How has Racine influenced your work?

I think this has been a meeting place for people. Many good friends are here, and families have brought their children into the garden to introduce them to gardening. Educationally, that’s very good for kids.

What is environmental activism? What has stayed the same and what has changed?

I think a lot of it has stayed the same except that now we’re being asked to reduce the size of the garden because the City eventually wants to sell the property. Many of the gardeners feel that the garden has been a good influence on Racine. They’ve been taking their extra produce to the food bank, their churches and their neighbors.

What are RUGN’s plans for the future?

The network has nine gardens around town. There are plans to develop one more in a city park up by the [Batten International] airport and we have another garden on West Boulevard that was developed at the city park. This means they did some of the work and financing of each garden. We are using $5,000 dollars of wood and compost to create the garden and build a shed. Our network has raised money through grants, and everybody pays $30 per plot. We provide a lot of material support and also advice. We do workshops too, usually one or two in the spring or fall. At the end of the summer, starting last year, we’ve been holding a potluck to celebrate the harvest and also give out awards to garden managers. Our whole organization is voluntary.

Is there anything you would like to add?

Being a garden manager is essential to the success of each garden. I had experience three years ago of trying to retire and it didn’t work. I stepped back in at the end of the summer to bring things together, but I’d like to retire. It’s just hard to find someone to take on this big a project.