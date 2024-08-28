Reimagined, Redefined, Renewed: Milwaukee Fashion Week Returns Sept. 9 -15

× Expand Milwaukee Fashion Week banner

The Midwest’s premier incubator for fashion talent returns Sept. 9–15. That’s right, we are talking about Milwaukee Fashion Week! This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, with a theme of “REIMAGINED, REDEFINED, AND RENEWED.”

“Milwaukee Fashion Week showcases the best of fashion in Milwaukee and surrounding regions, with this year being the first-ever full week of fashion events taking place in September,” said Julieann Weston with Milwaukee Fashion Week.

While this year’s event is expected to have a fresh team and new look, it will stay true to Milwaukee Fashion Week’s mission of promoting the incredible fashion talent within the city, state, and Midwest region.

“The combination of high-level fashion shows and programming will be a week to remember. For anyone who hasn’t attended Milwaukee Fashion Week before, prepare yourself for a multi-faceted fashion experience,” Weston said.

Hands-on Workshops

Throughout the six-day event, visitors can attend panel discussions, take part in hands-on workshops, take masterclasses with professionals, and of course witness a showcase featuring local designers.

Several local venues will be utilized during the week-long event, including Mount Mary University on Monday, Radio Milwaukee on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) on Wednesday, Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA) on Thursday, Wantable in the Fifth Ward on Saturday, and The Yard at Bayshore on Sunday.

“On Monday, we will host a fashion industry expert panel discussion at Mount Mary. On Tuesday, we’ll head to Radio Milwaukee to take us through the impact of culture on costume fashion design. On Wednesday, we’ll be guests at MIAD, and we'll host styling, photography and modeling Master Classes. Thursday, we will take it to MiSA for our Streetwear Showcase. Friday, there will be a break in activities. Saturday, we will have our High Fashion Showcase at Wantable Cafe, and we will end the week with Fashion Fest MKE on Sunday.”

Weston said the week will be one to remember, thanks to the combination of high-level fashion shows and programming. To see the full schedule of events and to reserve your spot at Milwaukee Fashion Week, visit mkefw.com.