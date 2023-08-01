Sixteenth Street Community Health Center Plans Expanded Headquarters

× Expand Image via Sixteenth Street Community Health Center Sixteenth Street Community Health Center

A new headquarters and clinic of Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers (SSCHC) is planned for 1032 South Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Local officials, community members, and media representatives are invited to partake in a ceremonial groundbreaking on August 15 to celebrate the milestone and learn about the upcoming project.

The expansion project is situated at the north end of the existing clinic, and is set to cater to the healthcare needs of the South Side community. Notably, the facility will boast one of the few pharmacies in the area, and will be the second pharmacy to be housed within SSCHC clinics. Currently, SSCHC operates seven clinics in Milwaukee and one in Waukesha. The organization also has a presence in 23 schools, with the latest addition being South Division High School.

The new headquarters and clinic represent a major stride in SSCHC's effort to deliver accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to the local community. The project is slated to be completed by fall 2024. Once the expanded services are operational, they are expected to significantly enhance healthcare accessibility and options for the residents of the area.

"This groundbreaking marks a turning point for healthcare accessibility in our community," said Dr. Amanda Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of SSCHC. "We are thrilled to take this vital step towards expanding our services and bringing quality healthcare closer to the people who need it the most. The new facility will not only house a modern clinic but also offer essential pharmacy services, providing a one-stop solution for the health needs of the South Side community."

The August 15 groundbreaking will feature representatives from SSCHC leadership, local officials, and community leaders. The new headquarters and clinic will further strengthen their presence in the neighborhood and help them continue their mission of ensuring equitable healthcare for all.

For more information about Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, visit the organization's website.