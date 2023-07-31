State Offers Tool to Access to Affordable Internet

× Expand Image via gorodenkoff Getty Images/iStockphoto 1336651657

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers, in collaboration with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), introduced the Internet Discount Finder website, aimed at assisting Wisconsin households in accessing affordable internet services. The resource is set to provide support to eligible residents seeking low-cost internet options and discounted programs.

"We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state," said Evers. "This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing."

By entering their address and meeting specific eligibility criteria, Wisconsin residents can quickly find low-cost home internet services and explore available discount programs through the Internet Discount Finder. The website will showcase various internet plans, along with the necessary enrollment information for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This program assists qualifying households by providing discounts of up to $30 per month for broadband services and internet-connected devices, while those living on qualifying Tribal lands may receive up to $75 per month. Additional details about the ACP can be found at GetInternet.gov.

"Purchasing broadband services at an affordable cost remains a consistent obstacle for many individuals," stated PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. "The Internet Discount Finder is designed to make it easier for Wisconsin households to find ways to save money on essential internet services. In minutes, eligible residents can learn about free and discounted internet service plans or begin enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program."

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly emphasized the importance of internet access for children and their families, citing its role in facilitating learning, growth, and connection with knowledge and services. "We also know that the high cost of internet continues to be a barrier to that access," Underly added. "This tool will make a difference in the lives of children and families across Wisconsin."

For those without internet access, support is available through several helpline numbers, including the Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline at (608) 267-3595, the Affordable Connectivity Program at (877) 384-2575, the Federal Lifeline Support Center at (800) 234-9473, and Wisconsin 2-1-1, which connects to thousands of nonprofit and government services across the state.

With the launch of the Internet Discount Finder, Wisconsin takes a significant step in narrowing the digital divide and ensuring that high-speed internet becomes more accessible and affordable for all its residents.