Taliesin Preservation's Annual Event: A Day at Taliesin

× Expand A Day at Taliesin 2024 banner

Immerse yourself in the autumn tapestry of the Taliesin landscape in rural Spring Green on Sunday, October 13th, as we celebrate its rich history in the Driftless region, the architecture and ideas of Frank Lloyd Wright, and the local community through our annual extravaganza, A Day at Taliesin. Coinciding with Indigenous Peoples Day, this year's event honors indigenous traditions while inviting outdoor exploration of the Taliesin estate and offering a deeper understanding of the interconnected landscapes and cultures that shape the region.

Visitors can explore Hillside Studio and the newly renovated Hillside Theater, the Riverview Terrace Field School kitchen garden, and the exterior grounds of other buildings along the estate pathways. We invite you to bring a picnic lunch from home or enjoy food from and the REAP UpRoot Food Truck and Chef's Hideout (please note: alcohol is not permitted).

Your day will start at The Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center (5607 County Road C), where you will receive a parking pass, map, and wristband. After checking in, you will drive to Hillside Studio and Theater to begin your day (address and map will be provided upon check-in).

For your enjoyment, there will be children's activities, including entertainment from Wild Rumpus Circus, local artisans and organizations, FREE Driftless Landscape Tours, a FREE Nixtamalization and Corn Braiding Demonstration with Oneida grower Dan Cornelius and Chef Yusuf Bin-Rella, and a live performance by Little Priest Singers!

Little Priest Singers are a Ho-Chunk family drum group based in Wisconsin Dells. Their performance, in the historic Hillside Theater, will combine music, dancing, and storytelling for an exciting celebration of the Driftless Region's original people. The performance is an additional fee of $5 per person.

Explore the landscape that Wright loved with a Driftless Landscape Tour! Driftless Landscape Tours are a guided, one-mile, family-friendly walk through the Taliesin estate. There is no additional fee for Driftless Landscape tours. However, there is limited capacity so guests must pre-register.

Join Oneida grower Dan Cornelius and Chef Yusuf Bin-Rella for an interactive Nixtamalization and Corn Braiding demonstration! Learn about the maize preparation method that has been used by Indigenous Peoples across the Americas for thousands of years! This demonstration is free, but participation is limited, so guests must pre-register.

Please note that the Taliesin residence will not be accessible during this event. However, if you would like to see the residence, please sign up for one of our regularly scheduled guided tours. Restricted areas will be marked with signage and noted on the map.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Registration links for the Driftless Landscape Tour, Nixtamalization Demonstration, and Little Priest Singers will be available during the ticket check-out process and in your confirmation email, upon purchase of your ADAT tickets.

We are grateful for the generous donor support of this event from Iowa County, Cardinal Glass, and Jewell Associates Engineers.

A Day at Taliesin is Sunday, October 13, 12pm – 4pm. For more details, visit taliesinpreservation.org/events.