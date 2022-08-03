Vivent Health Opens New Clinic in Downtown Area

× Expand Photo courtesy Vivent Health Vivent Health Clinic N. 6th St. The new Vivent Health clinic on N. 6th Street

With an increasing demand for comprehensive healthcare services, Vivent Health is relocating to expand its clinic. The new location will allow for a 33% expansion, which will allow for an additional 1,000 patients. Essential healthcare services will be more accessible to Milwaukee residents who need them, and Vivent Health aims to create a safe, multipurpose, and destigmatized place where everyone feels welcome to get the care they need.

The new Vivent Health clinic will be located on 1311 N. Sixth St., near Milwaukee’s Deer District. The move-in day is set for April 1, 2023. For information on Vivent Health’s services, visit Serving all affected by HIV AIDS (viventhealth.org)

“Vivent Health is the state’s leading provider of HIV prevention, care, and treatment services,” says Bill Keeton, Vivent Health’s Chief Advocacy Officer. “What we aim to do is provide comprehensive, integrated healthcare and social services to people living with HIV.”

Services Rendered

Vivent Health has served Milwaukee by offering a variety of necessary services for years. The mission is to get patients who have contracted HIV to be virtually undetectable, and in most cases, intransmissible. Vivent Health is also dedicated to education and prevention of the disease. The expansion will bring the clinic from seven medical exam rooms to 15, five dental exam rooms to eight, as well as increasing the number of behavioral health rooms and expanding spaces for prevention services. This will create more opportunities for education that were not previously available.

“Services include a medical clinic, a dental clinic, behavioral health and wellness services, an onsite pharmacy, and social services including an onsite food pantry, housings services and rent assistance, legal services, and case management services,” says Keeton. “There are more people living with HIV than ever before in Milwaukee and the Milwaukee community.” The clinic already serves more than 5,000 patients, and this expansion will allow for even more resources to become available in an area of the city where the demand for them is the highest.

“People with HIV are leading longer, healthier lives than ever before,” says Keeton. “The goal with this new space is to make sure that more and more people that are turning to us are able to access all of those services in a convenient, accessible, friendly, destigmatizing clinic.”