WI Tech Month Returns with Emphasis on AI and Strong Partnerships

× Expand Image via Milky Way Tech Hub WI Tech Month

Wisconsin's annual celebration of technological innovation, STEM education, and entrepreneurship, WI Tech Month, is set to return this October with a heightened focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Led by the Milky Way Tech Hub and Latinos in Tech, this initiative aims to elevate Wisconsin's burgeoning tech industry.

Milwaukee Tech Week will kick off the month, setting the stage for a month-long exploration of AI and advocacy. Mayor Johnson will launch the week on October 2 at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, bringing the Milwaukee community together to discuss the transformation of the city into a regional tech hub. Later in the week, on October 5, Milky Way Tech Hub will travel to the state capitol to engage in policy advocacy.

The decision to place a special focus on AI is driven by the recognition that as technology continues to evolve, artificial intelligence is emerging as a pivotal force shaping lives and economies. "By placing a special focus on AI, we aim to prepare Wisconsin for the future of tech, spurring innovation and education that are vital for sustained growth," said Ben Juarez, co-founder of Latinos in Tech.

Milwaukee County's participation in the Milky Way Tech Hub underscores a shared vision for promoting equity in the state-wide tech ecosystem. The Equity in Tech Summit, part of Milwaukee Tech Week, complements Milwaukee County's broader initiatives to foster social justice and equal opportunity.

Techquity's involvement in the advocacy segment of Milwaukee Tech Week highlights their mission to drive equitable tech policy and create an inclusive tech ecosystem. This aligns with the overall goals of the event.

Uline and Software One are playing a crucial role in empowering Women in Tech Week through sponsorship and logistical support. Their commitment to gender diversity supports the mission of fostering a balanced tech landscape.

WI Tech Month's intensified focus on AI and the robust partnerships established this year promise an exciting and forward-looking exploration of technology's role in Wisconsin's future.

For more information about WI Tech Month and the events scheduled throughout October, please visit the official website.