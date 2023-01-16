Wisconsin DNR Offers Free Fishing Weekend

× Expand Image via Wisconsin DNR Ice Fishing

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting residents and visitors to take part in the annual Free Fishing Weekend, which will take place on January 21 and 22. During this event, participants will be able to enjoy the fun and excitement of winter fishing without needing to purchase a fishing license or trout and salmon stamps where applicable.

Anglers will be able to fish in state waters where there is an open season, but must still abide by regular fishing regulations, such as limits on the number and size of fish that can be kept and any seasons when certain fish species must be released. Spring trout ponds will not be open during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend.

In addition to following the regulations, those who go are encouraged to review the DNR's safe eating guidelines, in order to stay informed of any potential consumption advisories that may be in effect for certain water bodies throughout the state.

Theresa Stabo, DNR Angler Outreach Program Specialist, stated, "Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to give angling a try, without the added step and expense of getting a fishing license. Fishing is about so much more than the catch. Get out there and enjoy nature, spend time with friends and family, and if you’re lucky, bring home some fish for your next at-home fish fry.”

Safety is always a top priority with warmer than usual weather, and anglers are reminded to check with local bait shops for current ice conditions in the area they plan to fish. If ice conditions are questionable, it is best to stay safely on shore and try fishing in open water. Always let someone know where you are going and when you'll be back.

A list of Free Fishing Weekend events can be found on the DNR events webpage.