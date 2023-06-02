Wisconsin Events Emphasize National Gun Violence Awareness

Gun violence continues to leave deep scars in families and communities, both in Wisconsin and throughout the nation. Last year, more than 44,000 people tragically lost their lives to this scourge, the Gun Violence Archive reveals.

Jeri Bonavia, the executive director of the WAVE Educational Fund, declared that the country's citizens will unite in a strong show of solidarity on June 2 and 3. "Given the unnerving questions our children are posing - 'Am I next?' - it's imperative that we join forces to demand effective solutions," Bonavia said.

The genesis of the National Gun Violence Awareness Day traces back to 2013 when Chicago teens asked their peers to commemorate their slain friend, Hadiya Pendleton, by donning orange. What started as a modest gesture has evolved into a nation-wide initiative, with celebrities, lawmakers, and countless Americans participating in gatherings, candlelight vigils, and rallies, all sporting orange to publicly express their unwavering determination to tackle the everyday gun violence epidemic that continues to claim and shatter American lives.

As the nation pays homage to this cause, various buildings and signs nationwide will light up orange in the evenings. Wisconsin will participate in this symbolic act, with locations like the Madison City-County building, Mitchell Park Domes, and Fiserv Forum among others, glowing orange to advocate for the cessation of gun violence.

A variety of events will be held across Wisconsin, including in Milwaukee and Madison:

In Milwaukee, a complimentary screening of "When Claude Got Shot," a documentary capturing the intimate effects of gun violence, will be held at Epikos Church, 3737 N Sherman Blvd, at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2. A discussion with survivors and advocates will follow.

On Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m., organizations like Safe and Sound, Brady United Against Gun Violence, and Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention will join WAVE Educational Fund in a "Paint the City Orange Peace Walk" to honor gun violence victims.

The Metro Milwaukee Moms Demand Action group will organize a drive-through memorial on June 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sherman Boulevard, showcasing signs featuring pictures of gun violence victims from Milwaukee.

In Madison, a Wear Orange event, hosted by Moms Demand Action and Public Health Madison and Dane County, will be held at Meadowood Park, 5810 Thrush Lane, at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The event, aimed at raising awareness and advocating an end to gun violence, will feature food, music, speeches from community leaders, and kids’ activities.