Zilber Family Foundation Grants $20 Million to UWM's Zilber College of Public Health

In a display of support, the Zilber Family Foundation bestowed the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Joseph J. Zilber College of Public Health with an unprecedented $20 million gift on Wednesday. The substantial contribution aims to bolster faculty excellence and student achievement while furthering health equity for the people of Milwaukee.

The Zilber Family Foundation's generous donation will be utilized to establish two endowments: the Zilber Faculty Excellence Fund and the Vera Zilber Student Program Fund. By investing in these initiatives, the foundation aims to empower the individuals who drive the program's transformative impact in Milwaukee.

Gina Stilp, the executive director of the Zilber Family Foundation, expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to uphold Joe and Vera Zilber's legacy. "Zilber Family Foundation is honored to continue Joe and Vera Zilber's legacy with a donation of the largest single gift in the history of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee – and one of the largest gifts given to a school of public health across the country. The $20 million commitment will continue to promote public health, prevent disease, and advance health equity in Milwaukee for years to come” said Stilp.

As Wisconsin's only accredited school of public health and one of just 56 dedicated institutions in the nation, UWM's Zilber College of Public Health stands at the forefront of advancing population health, health equity, and social and environmental justice in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beyond.

UWM Chancellor Mark Mone acknowledged the profound impact of the Zilber Family Foundation's donation. Mone stated, "The Zilber Family Foundation's landmark gift is a vote of confidence in UWM and the college's future. It reinforces our pillars of faculty excellence, top-tier research, student access, and achievement. This extraordinary gift significantly enhances our ability to recruit and retain top faculty members while accelerating and supporting the students who will become our nation's public health leaders."

The Zilber Family Foundation's longstanding commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dates back to 2007 when Joe Zilber, a prominent real estate mogul, contributed $10 million to support the establishment of the UW-Milwaukee Graduate College of Public Health. This initial investment aimed to educate a new generation of public health professionals and change-makers while revitalizing and investing in Milwaukee's Brewery District—an essential priority for Zilber and the foundation.

Joan Nesbitt, UWM's vice chancellor for university advancement, emphasized the shared belief in educational access and health equity underlying the Zilber Family Foundation's contribution. Nesbitt declared, "With this investment, the Zilber Family Foundation is making a bold statement about the power of public-private partnerships to transform communities. The gift's impact will reach far beyond Milwaukee, and it positions UWM as a leader in philanthropic initiatives that transform lives."

The accreditation of the Zilber College of Public Health within a decade demonstrates its exceptional adherence to rigorous standards in curriculum, research, community engagement, and faculty and student recruitment and retention. Notably, the college's establishment has catalyzed significant economic growth, transforming the neighborhood into a historic and sustainable pocket of the city. The college functions as an engine for engagement and connection, reinforcing its status as a thriving asset for the UW System, the Brewery complex, and the Milwaukee community.

Amy Harley, interim dean of the Zilber College of Public Health, expressed her enthusiasm for the transformative potential of the foundation's gift. Harley remarked, "This gift is transformative. A gift of this magnitude will launch us to the next level, especially with increased research output and a broader student and alumni base enhancing the public health workforce. The Zilber College of Public Health's teaching, scholarship, and service will have positive impacts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beyond."

The Zilber Family Foundation's extraordinary investment in the College of Public Health represents an unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. As Stilp concluded, "This is an investment in the health and well-being of Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin, and we look forward to a bright, healthy future together."