Exciting New Home for Exciting Events

Milwaukee is home to Exciting Events, one of America’s most forward thinking event planning companies. A tour of their new 38,000 sq. ft facility in New Berlin shows the amazing work this creative team puts together.

Audio, video, lighting and décor is just the start of what they create on a daily basis. Visitors to the facility are greeted by an 18 ft. tall video screen. Not just any video screen, this was part of the old Bradley Center outdoor video screens.

Entering the front door, a bright white, 150 lb., custom-made metal “100” dazzles visitors. It can be used to by companies to celebrate major milestones as well as the giant photo showcasing an LED video staircase.

There is a certain energy in this place—something that is very special. Everyone that walks into Exciting Events is treated like a VIP.

This is the company to pursue if you are planning any sort of event. Check out www.excitingevents.com for more information, photos and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

× Expand A beautiful LED video staircase can be customized for an event.

This is the first of five miniseries. Join me next time as we dive into their world of fabrication in the event and sporting world.