Hero of the Week: Fyxation Bicycle Shop

× Expand Photo credit: Erin Bloodgood Jessica and Nick Ginster of Fyxation Bicycle Shop

Fyxation Bicycle Shop has a passion for cycling because, they say, riding a bicycle brings out your spirit of adventure, improves your health and connects you to your city. And that’s exactly their mission: to deliver adventure. Fyxation wants to be a place where people of all ethnicities, backgrounds and experience levels feel comfortable getting on a bike and asking questions. “It’s all about empowering the consumer, empowering the community,” says Jessica Ginster, one of three co-owners of Fyxation, along with Ben and Nick Ginster. “Knowledge is power, so let’s share the knowledge we’ve gained.”

Jumping on a bike is one of the best ways to discover a city thanks to the speed and accessibility a bicycle offers, but it’s not necessarily easy for everyone to get into biking because of the cost and culture. Most bicycle shops in Milwaukee are located in the wealthier neighborhoods, making it harder for those with less money to break into the sport and ask questions. But Fyxation is working to change that. At least once a week, they do a free repair job or recycle an old bike part if someone needs financial help. Fyxation also gets people involved in biking through the numerous events they host. The company supports organizations like Black Girls Do Bike, a national grassroots chapter that organizes rides for women of color and advocates skill sharing.

Ginster has also taught mountain biking at Riverside University High School and leads weekend bike-packing excursions to help people improve their skills. “By the end of the trip, you can see the difference in their comfort level, and for me, that’s so rewarding,” he says. But some people don’t want the intense workout; they just want the wind in their hair while cruising around the city, and Fyxation understands that, too. That’s why the shop will be leading free bike rides around Milwaukee throughout the summer. Participants will meet at Lakefront Brewery to get a free beer every second Wednesday of the month beginning at 6 p.m. (upcoming ride, July 11). The other option is meeting up at Fyxation’s Riverwest shop (2943 N. Humboldt Blvd.) at 6 p.m. for “Frothy Fridays” to ride with a group to the Sprecher Traveling Beer Garden (upcoming rides, June 29, Aug. 3 and Aug. 24).

In staying true to its goal of making Milwaukee an active and sustainable city, Fyxation recently bought the Pedal Milwaukee Building (3618 W. Pierce St.) to offer space for small businesses related to cycling. The current residents are the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Velobahn Coffee & Cycle and Team Sports—all of which have a passion for two wheels and connecting this vibrant city. Fyxation’s involvement with the Milwaukee community is endless, but its ideology is simple: Regardless of who you are, get on a bike and discover that feeling of freedom.