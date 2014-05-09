Heroes of the Week: Two Men and a Truck Staff, Volunteers and Community Partners

For the past seven years, Two Men and a Truck franchises across the country have participated in the company’s nonprofit initiative known as “Movers for Moms.” For this program, franchises partner with local shelters and then work with area businesses, organizations and schools in their communities to collect essential care items for mothers living in those partner shelters. Movers for Moms runs each year from late March to Mother’s Day. Milwaukee branches of Two Men and a Truck have donated items to the Women’s Resource Center in Racine, The Hebron House, Women’s Center of Waukesha and Safe Babies-Healthy Families. Last year, it collected more than 6,000 items for the Milwaukee Women’s Center.

Beth Davis, marketing director for Two Men and a Truck in Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties, said the Milwaukee staff is very committed to the program. “We feel compassion for moms that don’t have the essentials to take care of themselves or their children, especially on Mother’s Day,” she says.

“Movers for Moms continues to grow year after year and franchises are getting more and more creative on how they tie in the programming locally,” says Lindsay Dow of Two Men and a Truck International. “Our franchise staff are passionate about the cause and helping their communities. I’ve only heard positive feedback in the communities our franchises are involved in. It’s very motivating and uplifting!”

Donations can be dropped off at Two Men and a Truck’s main Milwaukee office, 435 S. 116th St., West Allis, until May 11. Items needed include pillows, underwear and socks for women and children, baby wipes, robes, feminine products, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hair combs, writing journals, toys for kids and gift certificates to local food stores. For those interested in getting involved with next year’s campaign, contact Davis at 414-257-2700 or Beth.Davis@twomen.com. For additional information, visit twomenandatruck.com/movers-for-moms.