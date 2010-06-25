After 41 Years, A Belated Victory for Butter

×

The lasttime America found itself in a budget debate pitting domestic prioritiesagainst war expenditures, Richard Nixon was in the White House and David Obeywas the youngest member of Congressan antiwar liberal whose insurgent campaignunexpectedly vaulted him into the House seat vacated by the hawkish president'snew defense secretary. In those dark days of the late 1960s and early 1970s, asObey was still learning his way around Washington, it was the guns of Vietnamand the Cold War versus the butter of the Great Society and the War onPovertyand despite Obey's protests, guns won the day.

"PresidentNixon issued a call to counterrevolution at home," summed up Time magazine in 1973, noting that whilethe Republican administration was increasing the Pentagon budget, it wasproposing the "abolition or deep cutting of more than 100 federal grantprograms that have benefited the unemployed, students, farmers, veterans, smallbusinessmen, the mentally ill and tenants in federally aided housing."





Theresulting body bags and cuts to homeland investment were, of course,devastatingwhich is why it is fitting that Obey is choosing to end hiscongressional tenure where he started it: presciently on the side of butter ina 21st-century reprisal of the ancient debate. And this time, the WisconsinDemocrat's seniority puts him in a far more powerful position to press hiscase.





Over thelast decade, Obey has been methodically campaigning against the Iraq War andthe endless Afghanistan occupation, saying their rationales are weak, theirprosecution inept and their deficit-financed costs unaffordable in the face ofunmet domestic needs. For years, he has valiantly championed bills to legislatewithdrawal timetables and war surtaxes. Now, with President Obama defiantlypushing a plan to boost Afghan war funding at the potential expense of economicaid on the home front, Obey has deftly replaced the scalpel strokes ofproactive legislation with the blunt force of filibuster.





According toPolitico, Obey last week "drew a direct link between war funding andprogress on domestic priorities" with his announcement that asAppropriations Committee chairman, he will "withhold action on the warfunds until there (is) some resolution on a major economic relief billextending jobless benefits."





Likeclockwork, the move was met with hypocritical hysteria. The same RepublicanParty that bewails deficits responded with a letter asking Defense SecretaryRobert Gates to champion the deficit-exploding war funding bill in order toavoid "undermining" the military. Gates, despite having just calledfor defense spending cuts, obediently compliedand on Republicans' insipidterms that perniciously question war critics' loyalty to our soldiers.





"Gatesto Congress: Stalling on War Funding Will Hurt U.S. Troops," read the FoxNews headline after he publicly echoed the GOP demands.





The Nation's Chris Hayes has written that such tripeboils down to "You're either with the war or you are against thetroops"and as the bloated Pentagon budget proves, that message hasthwarted Obey for most of his life.





Until,perhaps, now.





Yes, just asObey prepares to retire, there are signs that his crusade is winning converts.For instance, Oklahoma Republican Sen. Tom Coburn is using his position onPresident Obama's deficit commission to focus attention on Pentagon profligacy.Similarly, Politico reports that "key tea party players (are) expressing awillingness to put the Pentagon budget on the chopping block." Andrank-and-file congressional Democrats, once cowed by war proponents' saberrattling, are increasingly echoing Obey's rhetoric.





Whether ornot the cacophony stops the Pentagon's latest blank check is less importantthan Obey having finally rekindled an honest discussion about guns and butter.In a storied 41-year career of venerable accomplishments, that is the mostprofound achievement of all.





David Sirota, a former spokesperson for theHouse Appropriations Committee, is the author of the best-selling books"Hostile Takeover" and "The Uprising." He hosts the morningshow on AM760 in Colorado and blogs at OpenLeft.com. E-mail him at ds@davidsirota.com or follow him on Twitter@davidsirota.

COPYRIGHT2010 CREATORS.COM