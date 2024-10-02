"A Particularly Disgusting Lie": Trump Buried on ‘Morning Joe’ for Risking Lives

× Expand Photo by Scott MacFarlane - MacFarlane News - via X Trump Georgia hurricane photo op Donald Trump's Georgia hurricane photo op

Donald Trump was blasted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning for telling a blatant lie that carries the risk of Hurricane Helene victims not seeking the help that they desperately need.On Monday, while doing a photo-op tour of communities devastated by Hurricane Helene, Trump insisted President Joe Biden was denying aid to Georgia because of the state’s Republican leadership which, in turn, led Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to tell reporters that the former president was dead wrong.

After showing clips of both Trump and Kemp, “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist was joined by Jonathan Lemire in calling out the former president for knowingly lying to score cheap political points.

“You know, Jonathan Lemire, this is particularly disgusting lie,” Geist began. “When people there need help, suggesting that the White Houseand FEMA, because Democrats don’t want Donald Trump to win, of course it all comes back to him, they're turning their backs on him.

“He’s also suggested that the White House and this federal government is ignoring MAGA supporters in red counties,” he added. “That’s, of course, not true. Just not even in this moment of destruction and devastation and people needing clarity and help so badly, can't even put his ego and cheap insults aside in this moment.”“Rooting against the country is one of the themes from Donald Trump,” Lemire interjected. “This is a particularly dangerous lie. If he is out there saying, 'Hey, the federal government is ignoring those impacted by the storm,' that may discourage those impacted by the storm from even seeking help. State and federal officials are saying, 'Look, we're here. reach out to us. we're trying to reach you and assist you in this time of need.' Donald Trump only thinking about himself.”