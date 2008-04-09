CAN THIS COUNTRY FACE THE TRUTH?

The power grab of our leadership these last seven years is intolerable to our democratic system. Why aren't our Congressional leaders like Conyers and Pelosi protecting us by calling for investigatory hearings? The bullying and stubborn tactics of these one-sided warmongers is scaring the wits out of three-quarters of this country and all of the world.

This Presidency still has almost 300 days left, more than enough to start a new war -- this, when British leadership in the Downing Street Memos revealed that the Bush/Cheney "intelligence" to start the Iraq invasion was "fixed around their policy" (meaning, "cherry picked" to go to war).

As Congressman Kucinich said, "If impeachment is off the table, truth is off the table." If truth is off the table, this country is living a lie.

Don Wescher

South Milwaukee