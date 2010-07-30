The Deception of Real-World Inception

×

For all of its "Matrix"-like convolutionsand "Alice in Wonderland" allusions, the new film"Inception" adds something significant to the ancient ruminationsabout reality's authenticitysomething profoundly relevant to this epoch ofconfusion. In the movie's tale of corporate espionage, we are asked to ponderthis moment's most disturbing epistemological questions: Namely, how are ideasdeposited in people's minds, and how incurable are those ideas when they arewrong?

Many old sci-fi stories, like politics andadvertising of the past, subscribed to the "Clockwork Orange" theorythat says blatantly propagandistic repetition is the best way to pound conceptsinto the human brain. But as "Inception's" main character, Cobb,posits, the "most resilient parasite" of all is an idea thatindividuals are subtly led to think they discovered on their own.





This argument's real-world application waspreviously outlined by Cal State Fullerton's Nancy Snow, who wrote in 2004 thattoday's most pervasive and effective propaganda is the kind that is "leastnoticeable" and consequently "convinces people they are not beingmanipulated." The flip side is also true: When an idea is obviouslypropaganda, it loses credibility. Indeed, in the same way the subconscious of"Inception's" characters eviscerate known invaders, we arereflexively hostile to ideas when we know they come from agenda-wieldingintruders.





These laws of cognition, of course, are brilliantlyexploited by a 24-7 information culture that has succeeded in making "yourmind the scene of the crime," as "Inception's" trailer warns.Because we are now so completely immersed in various multimedia dreamscapes,many of the prefabricatedand often inaccurateideas in those phantasmagoriascan seem wholly self-realized and, hence, totally logical.





The conservative media dreamland, for instance,ensconces its audience in an impregnable bubbleyou eat breakfast with the Wall Street Journal's editorial page,you drive to the office with right-wing radio, you flit between Breitbart andDrudge at work, you come home to Fox News. The ideas bouncing around in thisworldsay, ideas about the Obama administration allegedly favoring blacksdon'tseem like propaganda to those inside the bubble. With heavily edited videos ofscreaming pastors and prejudice-sounding USDA officials, these ideas arecloaked in the veneer of unchallenged fact, leaving the audience to assume itsbigoted conclusions are completely self-directed and incontrovertible.





Same thing for those living in the closed-loop ofthe "traditional" media. Replace conservative news outlets with The New York Times, NPR,Washingtonpost.com and network newscasts, and it's just another dreamscapepromulgating certain synthetic ideas (for instance, militarism and marketfundamentalism), excluding other ideas (say, antiwar opinions and critiques ofthe free market) and bringing audiences to seemingly self-conceived andrational judgmentsjudgments that are tragically misguided.





Taken together, our society has achieved the goal of"Inception's" idea-implanting protagonistsonly without all thetechnological subterfuge. And just like they arose with Cobb's wife, problemsare emerging in our democracy as the dreams sow demonstrable fallacies.





As writer Joe Keohane noted in a recent Boston Globe report about new scientificfindings, contravening facts no longer "have the power to change ourminds" when we are wrong.





"When misinformed people, particularlypolitical partisans, were exposed to corrected facts in news stories, theyrarely changed their minds," he wrote. "In fact, they often becameeven more strongly set in their beliefs."





What is the circuit breaker in this delusive cycle?It's hard to know if one exists, just as it is difficult to know whether Cobb'stotem ever stops spinning. For so many, meticulously constructed fantasies seemlike indisputable reality. And because those fantasies' artificial inception isnow so deftly obscured, we can no longer wake up, even if facts tell us we'rein a dreamand even when the dream becomes a nightmare.





David Sirotais the author of the best-selling books "Hostile Takeover" and"The Uprising." He hosts the morning show on AM760 in Colorado and blogs atOpenLeft.com. E-mail him at ds@davidsirota.com or follow him on Twitter @davidsirota.





© 2010 CREATORS.COM