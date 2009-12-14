Fair and Balanced (and Phony) Science

×

Evading the challenges of climate changeand thehuman responsibility to save the planetis simple enough even for the laziestcitizen. Pay attention only to the hypotheses that support the comfortingskepticism of the oil industry. Focus on a set of purloined e-mails that provenothing except that scientists can be as unpleasant to each other as any othergroup of people. Get the "facts" from FOX News Channel, TheWallStreet Journal editorial page, the Moonie-controlled Washington Times and all the other conservative outlets that are asfair and balanced as an Exxon press release.

And be sure to ignore the mounting evidence, mostnotably the actual temperature studies released by the United Nations thisweek, that proves beyond a doubt that the Earth is warming as carbon-basedindustrialization spreads across developing nations.

It is hardly surprising that FOX News wouldemphasize the use of terms like "trick" in a stolen message from the University of East Anglia without mentioning that theword had an innocent meaning when used by the senders. It is even lesssurprising that in their zeal to exploit those e-mails and influence publicopinion, the FOX News crew would concoct their own stupid deception.

As the e-mail controversy unfolded, pollsters atRasmussen Reports asked respondents the following question: "In order tosupport their own theories and beliefs about global warming, how likely is it thatsome scientists have falsified research data?" According to their survey,35% believed that it was "very likely," 24% thought it was"somewhat likely," 21% thought it was "not very likely," 5%thought it was "not likely at all" and 15% were unsure.

But those results weren't damning enough for FOX,which displayed a full-screen graphic on the poll claiming that 59% consideredscientific deception to be "somewhat likely" and 35% considered it tobe "very likely," with only 26% feeling it was not very likely. Addup those numbers, and the total comes to 120% (with the uncertain 15%discarded).

Should we trust the science reporting of a networkso challenged by basic arithmetic? Perhaps that question is unfairor it wouldbe if FOX and the propagandists of climate skepticism had not indulged in somany earlier episodes of fakery.

An Amateurish Fraud

Consider the career of Republican Sen. James Inhofeof Oklahoma, the leading skeptic and former chairman of the Senate Environmentand Public Works Committee, who has vowed to travel to the Copenhagen ClimateConference as a one-man "truth squad." Back when he still chairedthat Senate panel, Inhofe sent out a press release with the following boldheadline in huge typeface: "Over 400 Prominent Scientists DisputedMan-Made Global Warming Claims in 2007." Described as a U.S. Senatereport, this release claimed to debunk the scientific consensus on climatechange

When examined more closely, however, the Inhofereport was an amateurish fraud. Those 400 prominent scientists included morethan 80 who had received funding either directly or indirectly from the oil andcoal industries and more than 90 who had no scientific expertise in climatescience, along with 49 retired scientists and 44 television weathermen.

The Oklahomasenator's attempt to obscure the verdict of actual scientists reflected theadvice of Frank Luntz, the GOP public-relations adviser and pollster whoauthored a notorious 2002 memo telling Republicans that they could only"win" the global warming debate by doing exactly that. Over the pastseveral years, Republican allies in the fossil fuel business have funneledmillions of dollars into that effort, while often concealing the true sourcesof funding behind the studies that question warming and its causes.

Meanwhile, the scientific consensus remains unshakenand profound. From the thousands of scientists who participated in theIntergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to the National Academy ofScientists, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S.Geological Survey, the Royal Society and the hundreds of peer-reviewed studiespublished over the past 15 years, the findings are plain enough. Global warmingis real, with serious consequences for humanity. Hiding from the truth won'tchange it.

