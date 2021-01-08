Fire and Police Commission Does Not Select New Chief

A reversed decision, a retired acting chief, a new acting chief and many outside criticisms –– layers of complication added to the Fire and Police Commission’s new chief selection process all led up to their meeting on Thursday night.

The FPC tied twice when voting between either Hoyt Malahey or Malik Aziz as new police chief, while Acting Chief Michael Brunson’s retirement in December quickly approached. Upon new Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman’s nomination, several members of the Milwaukee Common Council asked the FPC to halt their voting process even further, letting Norman remain as chief for several months.

In December, former Chief Alfonso Morales, demoted to captain by the FPC, was technically given his job back after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Christopher Foley found the FPC’s demotion void of due process. That brings the commission to Jan. 7, their scheduled meeting to again try to select a new chief; however, again, this did not happen. The selection process was discussed, but no motions were made.

“At this time, until a formal opinion is issued by the city attorney on that process or the Morales legal claim is resolved, this board cannot continue to rely on verbal advice provided behind closed doors, as in politics, people’s memories are short and loyalties are situational,” said Nelson Soler, chair of the commission, on Thursday night.

While the board was asked to make comments, Soler said that they would not be making any decision tonight. Instead, many board members emphasized how many hours a week they serve, although being a commissioner is only a part-time job. Many seemed tired of criticism from outside sources.

“I would like the public also to know that our scope goes beyond what you see,” said Commissioner Everett Cocroft. “We have the hearings, we have trials, we have background investigations. We’re putting in almost 20 to 30 hours some weeks, and we’re part time. And it’s all because we love this city and we’re willing to serve.”

The board’s new executive director, Leon Todd, who was formally welcomed Thursday night, did not comment on the situation.

Among those requesting the FPC to halt their voting process was President Cavalier Johnson of the common council. In a statement released on Jan. 4, Johnson referred to the FPC’s process of deciding on a new chief as “defined by confusion, a changing set of rules around interviewing candidates in which sitting members of the commission did not cast votes that may have altered the finalist pool, the resignation of a member and other challenges that have led to the commission remaining deadlocked on their selection.”

Like many aldermen on the common council, Johnson believes that nominating Norman as new acting chief was one positive decision that has come out of the last few months. “His support within the community speaks for itself, and I have no doubt that Acting Chief Norman will succeed in this role,” he said.