Historic Greendale Looks to the Future

Established as a village in 1938 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal Works Progress Administration (WPA), Greendale, Wis., is one of three so-called “Greenbelt” communities in the country, the others being in Ohio and Maryland. These communities—in proximity to plenty of green space—were created to provide housing for families of moderate incomes.

In the late 1930s, Greendale consisted of mostly farmland and was not yet a part of Milwaukee’s sprawling metropolis. The federal government purchased land in Greendale and built 366 housing structures which contained 572 living units altogether, including single-family dwellings and row houses. Each original structure is still standing. In the early 1950s, the land and homes were sold to a Milwaukee corporation.

“Because of its unique design, planning and social aspects, Greendale is a National Historic Landmark and on the National Registry of Historic Places,” said Ted Mainella, treasurer of the Greendale Historical Society, formed in 1975 to help preserve the village’s history. Seeking historical designations can be time consuming and cost prohibitive, but the Greendale Historical Society’s hard work and dedication brought these distinctions to fruition.

The Greendale Historical Society recently purchased one of the village’s original structures, which is currently undergoing renovations. Located at 5597 Apple Court, the home is “a showplace of Greendale history,” according to Mainella. Robb Nowak, president of the Greendale Historical Society for the last three years, said the organization has been painstakingly trying to replicate the home’s original décor, from the trim to the paint colors. “We’re going old-school and taking it back to 1938,” he said, adding that the society hopes to finish renovations by summer.

The Greendale Historical Society also organized efforts to renovate the Historic Hose Tower, a Department of Public Works building located at 5699 Parking St.; to date, the society has helped raise $600,000 for the cause. The building, which will include upgrades by J&J Contractors, will be available to rent as a venue for weddings and other business and community events and is expected to open early next year. To maintain a 1930s look, Nowak said the Greendale Historical Society will loan the contractors an antique lamppost.

In addition, Greendale is also home to Trimborn Farm (8881 W. Grange Ave.) and the Jeremiah Curtin House. Located on eight acres, the 19th-century farm includes a Cream City brick farmhouse, 75-foot kiln and threshing barn. Trimborn now functions as an outdoor museum operated by the Milwaukee County Historical Society. The home of esteemed folklorist and linguist Jeremiah Curtin (1835-1906), a stone dwelling built in 1846 located at 8685 W. Grange Ave. is one of the oldest intact structures in Milwaukee County.

Lined with quaint shops, the village’s Broad Street area has been compared to a Norman Rockwell painting. “I love having a small shop in Greendale. There is so much pride in the village, and we are fortunate to get a lot of community support,” says Beth Parkansky, owner of Apples of Eden, a candy store located at 5612 Broad St. “Newcomers, as well as founding families, are committed to preserving Greendale’s rich history and small-town charm,” adds Village Manager Todd Michaels.

Turning the PAGE in Village History

Historically a predominantly white community, Greendale has faced some challenges when it comes to race relations, particularly within its school system, but the village is committed to facing these challenges head on. Recently, school superintendent Gary Kiltz resigned from his position and was replaced by interim school superintendent Kim Amidzich. The district has partnered with Parents Advocating for Greendale Equity (PAGE)—an organization dedicated to diversity and inclusivity in the school system and community as a whole—to create a welcoming community experience for all.

With the help of PAGE, the village recently launched a Greendale Welcomes Diversity Action Plan. The village has allocated $10,000 per year towards PAGE equity and inclusion training workshops, community-wide educational opportunities and other programs which promote diversity, cultural awareness and understanding. The organization is also working with the school district to hire an equity officer.

“PAGE will always push for what we believe is necessary for the community’s health, and especially for the wellbeing of young people of color in Greendale,” said the group’s communications chair, Nat Godley, in a press release.

Many Greendale families have lived in the community since the village’s inception. Mainella and his wife both grew up in original Greendale homes and later purchased one of their own. “That’s not unusual; that’s a testament to the attraction of the community,” Mainella noted, adding that the village maintains the same quiet charm it had 80 years ago. “Greendale is still a very desirable place to live.”

A Place with ‘a Real Sense of Community’

With a median home value of about $240,000 (according to Zillow.com), Greendale offers a wide variety of housing options, from apartments, condominiums and small ranch homes to million-dollar homes. As the village is bordered by Whitnall and Scout Lake Parks, its residents don’t have to travel very far to experience scenic nature.

Nowak, a landscape architect and Greendale resident for five years, said he’s a “newbie,” as many folks are lifelong residents. However, the village has welcomed him with open arms. “Greendale is like no other place I’ve ever been to; it has a real sense of community,” he said.

The village attracts a number of residents, mainly retirees and others looking to downsize. Nowak, for example, moved to a smaller Greendale ranch after living in a home in Waukesha County that was surrounded by many acres of land. “It was time to scale back,” he said. Nowak was excited when he found a home with a path leading to a scenic wooded area. “In the fall, it’s just glorious,” he added. He believes that reasonably priced Greendale has comparable amenities to higher-end subdivisions such as Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. Nowak, a history buff, added that he enthusiastically accepted the role as Greendale Historical Society president several years ago. “I’m honored to be able to do the things I’m doing now,” he says.

Michaels notes that newer dining establishments and attractions near Southridge Mall, such as Explorium Brewpub and the mall’s BistroPlex In-Theatre Dining Cinema, have helped attract more visitors, including young professionals, to the area. Michaels adds that, going forward, the village will continue to focus on redevelopment efforts around Southridge Mall. Mike Doble, who, with his wife, owns Explorium Brewpub, feels that the village has overwhelmingly supported his endeavors. “Owning a business and working in Greendale is like stepping back in time where everyone knows each other, looks out for each other and supports local businesses. It’s like no place I’ve worked in before,” he explains.