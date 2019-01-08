How to Get Involved in Milwaukee's Bid to Host the 2020 Democratic National Convention

× Expand Photo credit: Fiserv Forum

When running the Milwaukee Urban League’s 2020 Supplier Diversity Registration Sessions, Martha Love says the number one question she gets about bringing the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee is: What can I do to make sure this happens? “The community is energized! People are saying: How can we help?” Love attests. “I tell them to watch YouTube videos of past conventions; you’ll see printing, lights, confetti, balloons, areas for people expressing opinions, table displays, bottled water, food trucks...”

Here are some ways Love suggests people like you can help in this important effort:

• Potential vendors should go to milwaukee2020.com to fill out a supplier registration. The site is also a place to register support or sign-up for email updates.

• Become an ambassador for Milwaukee. “Talk the city up on social media, tour the city. We never do a tour of our city ourselves, and we should. Then, share it so people can see all the richness in our city and neighborhoods,” Love says.

• Use #Milwaukee2020 and like/follow the effort on Facebook and Twitter (@Milwaukee2020). It’s that simple. “We’re all set,” says Love. “We just need for them to say ‘go!’”